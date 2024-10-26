Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

