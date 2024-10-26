Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

WY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

