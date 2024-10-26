What is BWS Financial’s Forecast for IRDM Q4 Earnings?

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6,491.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after buying an additional 1,574,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 385,872 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 271,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,127,253.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

