What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for EFSC Q4 Earnings?

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.