What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for EuroDry Q3 Earnings?

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

EDRY opened at $18.92 on Thursday. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.75). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.89 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.94% of EuroDry worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

