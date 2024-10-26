What is William Blair’s Forecast for Watsco FY2026 Earnings?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $475.90 on Friday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $340.52 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average is $473.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 256.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Watsco by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

