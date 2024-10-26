William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for MANH Q1 Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MANH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $275.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $186.77 and a one year high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 112.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $245,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.