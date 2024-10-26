William Blair Has Pessimistic View of CMG FY2025 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.