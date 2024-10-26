William Blair Has Positive Estimate for Stride Q3 Earnings

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Stride has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Stride by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Stride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stride by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stride by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

