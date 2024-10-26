William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for APLT Earnings

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $963.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.04. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,675.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,286,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 333,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

