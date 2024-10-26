William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Medpace Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEDP. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $239.00 and a one year high of $459.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Westwind Capital grew its stake in Medpace by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,610 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,257 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.