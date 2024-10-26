Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.88.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $360.38 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 33.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.