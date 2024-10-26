Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE WGO opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.