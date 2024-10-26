Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

NYSE:WGO opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

