Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $136.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

WTFC stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

