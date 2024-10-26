WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
QMID opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $28.24.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile
