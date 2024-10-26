Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 357 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 779,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,942,000 after buying an additional 177,470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rogco LP grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rogco LP now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.08 and its 200 day moving average is $359.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

