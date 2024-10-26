YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $12.25. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 1,494,082 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

