Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 92,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average is $169.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

