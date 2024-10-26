Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Buys C$54,000.00 in Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Henri Gélinas acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.
Yorbeau Resources Price Performance
Shares of Yorbeau Resources stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.
About Yorbeau Resources
