Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Buys C$54,000.00 in Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Henri Gélinas acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.

Shares of Yorbeau Resources stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

About Yorbeau Resources

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

