Zacks Research Estimates McKesson’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $8.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.51. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2026 earnings at $35.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.21 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price objective (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

