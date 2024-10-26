Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for AFG FY2025 Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $11.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.54. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFG. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

