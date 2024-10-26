Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of IDEX Q1 Earnings

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

