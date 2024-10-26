Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of IDEX Q1 Earnings

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

