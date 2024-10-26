Zacks Research Weighs in on Embraer’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Embraer in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $37.30.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. Embraer’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

