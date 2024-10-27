11,288 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

