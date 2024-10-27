17,000 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

