1,953 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 18.2% during the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,710,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 188.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 755,898 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

GPN opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

