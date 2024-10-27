2,047 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 129,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Shares of ETR opened at $135.38 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

