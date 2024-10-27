2,980 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Veralto by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Veralto by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

