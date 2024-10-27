781 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $300.62 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.21, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

