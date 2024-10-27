861 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day moving average of $199.41. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $128.68 and a 12-month high of $243.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.