Addus HomeCare Corporation, a leading provider of home care services, recently announced that it has entered into a Fourth Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The agreement was signed on October 22, 2024, with several entities, including Addus HealthCare, Inc., the Borrower, the Company, other Credit Parties, Lenders, and Capital One, National Association, acting as the administrative agent for the Lenders and as a Lender.
The Fourth Amendment aims at modifying the Company’s existing Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, originally dated October 31, 2018. This recent Amendment, which follows prior adjustments in 2019 and 2021, achieves several key objectives. Firstly, it boosts the Company’s revolving credit facility to a total of $650,000,000. Secondly, it increases the incremental loan facility to $150,000,000. Lastly, the Amendment extends the maturity date of the credit facility to July 30, 2028, previously set at July 30, 2026.
Investors and stakeholders eagerly anticipate the impacts of this undertaking on the operations and growth prospects of Addus HomeCare Corporation in the coming quarters. The agility displayed by the Company in enhancing its credit facilities amidst evolving market dynamics showcases a commitment to sustaining and bolstering its position in the healthcare sector.
This update aligns with Addus HomeCare Corporation’s strategic vision and financial objectives, underlining its proactive approach in adapting to the evolving needs of the industry. As the Company continues on its growth trajectory, the extended credit facility and revised agreements are expected to play a crucial role in supporting its long-term sustainability and expansion plans.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
