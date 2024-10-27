Africa Oil (AOIFF) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) is one of 393 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Africa Oil to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Africa Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Africa Oil has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Africa Oil’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A $87.10 million 9.36 Africa Oil Competitors $732.29 million $112.36 million 6.99

This table compares Africa Oil and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Africa Oil’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil. Africa Oil is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Africa Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Africa Oil pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.4% and pay out 80.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Africa Oil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Oil Competitors 695 4665 8625 349 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 73.39%. Given Africa Oil’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Africa Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -4.20% -3.90% Africa Oil Competitors -10.33% 3.69% 3.00%

Summary

Africa Oil rivals beat Africa Oil on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

