Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.