Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,257,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

