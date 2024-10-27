Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Busey Bank

Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Busey Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Busey Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 51.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOOG opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.