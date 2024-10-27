Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.2 %

APELY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

