Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.2 %
APELY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Alps Alpine
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alps Alpine
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.