Amar Singh Parmar Purchases 6,534 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar purchased 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,763.22.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About First Majestic Silver
