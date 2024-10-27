Amar Singh Parmar Purchases 6,534 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar purchased 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,763.22.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.