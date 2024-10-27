Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

AMZN opened at $187.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

