Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $6,665,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amdocs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.