AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 181.0% in October

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.