Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Acquires A$85,374.00 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Ihlein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$28.46 ($18.97) per share, with a total value of A$85,374.00 ($56,916.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2%. Ampol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
