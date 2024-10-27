Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $21.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after acquiring an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,909,000 after buying an additional 489,415 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

