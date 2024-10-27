Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $21.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.