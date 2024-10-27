ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 1.3 %

ANPDY opened at $277.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.60. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $203.20 and a 1-year high of $349.44.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $3.7122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

