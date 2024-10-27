Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.48.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of the antibiotic metronidazole to treat anaerobic bacterial, protozoal, and parasitic infections; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis and disfiguring skin infections; and ATI-1701, which is a live-attenuated vaccine in preclinical trials for Francisella tularensis.

