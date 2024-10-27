Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.39 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.
Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Therapeutics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.