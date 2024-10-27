Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

