Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares in the company, valued at $26,247,996.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

