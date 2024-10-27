Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,170,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $137.39. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.