Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
ARGTF stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Gold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.