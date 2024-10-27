Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

ARGTF stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Further Reading

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

